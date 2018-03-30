Chilean Helicopter Fleet Grows Stronger with First AW109 Trekker Sale in the Country

(Source: Leonardo; issued March 30, 2018)

ROME --- Leonardo announced today that two additional civil helicopters will be delivered to Chilean private operators by early 2019, adding to a fleet of more than 20 aircraft currently in service. The deliveries will mark the entry of the new AW109 Trekker light twin, in a utility configuration, into the Chilean market in 1Q2019 as well as an AW119Kx single engine for VIP transport in 4Q2018.



The AW109 Trekker maintains the AW109 Grand airframe, large cabin and top class performance while offering greater payload at a competitive cost, thus proving perfectly suited to meet the stringent requirements of Chilean operators in terms of capabilities, cost/effectiveness and environment, particularly in high altitude conditions.



Types in service in Chile include the AW119, AW109, AW139 and W-3A Sokol models performing VIP transport, firefighting, law enforcement and utility tasks.



Over 400 military and civil helicopters are operated in Latin America, making Leonardo a major force in the regional helicopter sector covering the widest range of applications including naval roles, law enforcement and homeland security, EMS/SAR, firefighting and disaster relief, utility, VVIP-VIP/corporate and offshore transport.



