Ministry of Defence Concerned About Russia’s Planned Missile Tests in Exclusive Economic Zone of Latvia

(Source: Latvia Ministry of Defence; issued March 29, 2018)

Russia's central air traffic management centre has informed the Latvian Civil Aviation Agency that the Russian Naval Force will carry out missile tests between April 4 and 6 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the exclusive economic zone of Latvia over the Baltic Sea.



Russia has asked Latvian Civil Aviation Agency to close its airspace at an altitude of 18 kilometres in an area roughly 40 kilometres off the Latvian coast for the planned missile tests during the above time span.



Latvia’s Ministry of Defence has summoned Col Andrey Lobov, Military, Air and Naval Force Attaché of Russian Embassy, and expressed its discontent with planned testing, underlining that although international agreements do not prohibit Russia from testing the missiles, such exercise is perceived as provocative and can be considered a display of power. Such training may disrupt the maritime transport and civil flights in and above the Baltic Sea.



Ministry of Defence has requested the Russian Military Attaché to provide detailed information about planned drill in the exclusive economic zone of Latvia. Latvian side has also asked for information on security arrangements during the missile test.



Ministry of Defence has notified Russian Military Attaché of the significant economic importance of the Baltic Sea. 36-hour traffic restrictions in the testing area will not only restrict commercial activities, but also increase the accident risk.



National Armed Forces of Latvia will be monitoring the missile training and further active surveillance of national borders.



-ends-

