HAL Achieved All-Time High Turnover of Over Rs. 18K Crores

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued April 02, 2018)

BENGALURU --- The Government owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited records a turnover of over Rs. 18,000 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the year ending March 31, 2018 (corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs. 17,605 crores). The Company expects continued “Excellent” MoU rating for the FY 2017-18 from Government of India on meeting all the relevant parameters related to its performance.



During the FY 2017-18, the Company has produced 40 new aircraft/helicopters and 105 new engines. The Company has also carried out overhaul of 220 aircraft/helicopters and 550 engines. The Company has received order of 41 Advanced Light Helicopters and 8 Chetak helicopters from Indian Armed Forces in the FY 2017-18.



In the other major achievements, the Company received Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) certificate for its Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Certificate of Airworthiness for its civil variant Dornier Do-228 from DGCA, acceptance of Mirage 2000 upgrade by Air HQ after its Final Operational Clearance, first successful run of Hindustan Turbo Shaft Engine -1200 and successful test firing of BrahMos missile from Su-30 MKI etc.



Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, Chairman & Managing Director of HAL says that, “The Company strongly supports the Indian Armed Forces with its indigenous and licence manufactured products. The Company has also continued to emphasize on self-reliance towards development of indigenous products, diversification into civil segment, enhancement of capacity, support development of defence manufacturing eco-system by developing domestic vendors (including MSMEs) and enhance outsourcing. These efforts will provide steady growth of the Company and opportunities to capitalize on the future requirements arising for Indian Armed Forces.”



BEL Crosses Rs 10,000 Crores Landmark Turnover

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued April 02, 2018)

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved the landmark turnover of more than Rs. 10,000 crore (Provisional & Unaudited) during FY 2017-18, sustaining double-digit growth over the previous year’s turnover of Rs. 8,825 crore.



Some of the flagship projects executed during the year include Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS), Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Akash Weapon System (Army), Naval Fire Control System, Integrated Communication System, 3-D Tactical Control Radar (TCR), Electronic Warfare Systems, L-70 Gun Upgrade, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).



BEL’s Chairman & Managing Director, Shri MV Gowtama said, “The focus on indigenisation for self-reliance has continued with more vigour, besides capacity building, expansion and enhanced outsourcing to SME sector. Also, BEL has been able to maintain good order acquisition this year. These efforts will complement BEL to sustain growth, capitalise future opportunities and consolidate market leadership in the Defence business.”



