Boeing Overhauls Defense Unit in Attempt to Save Reputation (excerpt)

(Source: Madison.com; posted Apr 1, 2018)

Boeing, which has come under criticism from Pentagon officials over delays to the KC-46 refueling tanker, is revamping its defense unit in a bid to better manage the tanker and other weapons programs and improve its reputation.Boeing Defense CEO Leanne Caret, in an email to employees first reported by Defense One, said that the company next week will stand up two new divisions focused on commercial derivative aircraft and missiles and weapon systems. It will also eliminate a development unit created in 2015, changes that she said "refine our structure around our core markets, common missions and priorities, and position us to deliver."The move comes just weeks after Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson issued a rare public rebuke of the contractor, complaining before the House Armed Services Committee that Boeing seems to be overly focused on its commercial cash cow to the detriment of defense projects.-ends-