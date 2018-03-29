Army Establishing New Fund to Help Technologists Cross ‘Valley of Death’ (excerpt)

(Source: Federal News Radio; posted March 29, 2018)

By Jared Serbu

The Army’s top acquisition official says he is testing out a new approach to get emerging technologies across the “valley of death” and transition into the service’s formal acquisition programs.The keys to success, the thinking goes, are a pool of money set aside for just that purpose, plus the political top-cover that can only come from the highest levels of the Army’s acquisition bureaucracy.It is an effort to address what Bruce Jette, the Army’s new acquisition executive, said is a problem that continually crops up when a technology package explicitly designed for a particular weapon system is technologically-mature enough to transition its way into the official program of record.Too often, he said, those transitions do not actually happen, because the program manager worries that integrating the new widget will cost too much money, slow the program down, add too much risk, or all of the above.“That gives you a situation where nothing happens, except that the researcher is frustrated and the PM is annoyed. But my assessment is it’s the result of poor leadership at the senior level — my office,” Jette said. (end of excerpt)-ends-