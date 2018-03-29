The Armed Forces Ministry Receives Its First Offshore Support and Assistance Vessel

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued March 29, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

“Loire,” the first of four French Navy BASH offshore support ships ordered from the Kership shipbuilding joint venture, has been handed over to the DGA procurement agency; a second will follow this summer. (DGA photo)

PARIS --- French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly traveled to Lorient to welcome the arrival of a new naval vessel. The Directorate General of Armament (DGA) on March 22, 2018 took delivery on behalf of the Navy Loire, the first of four Bâtiments de Soutien et d'Assistance Hauturiers (offshore support and assistance vessels, BSAH) ordered from Kership, a joint venture between Naval Group, Kership and the Piriou shipyards.



The second BSAH, Rhône, is nearing completion at the Concarneau shipyard, and is expected to be handed over in the summer. The last two ships of the series, Seine and Garonne, will be delivered in 2019.



Loire is assigned to the port of Toulon, as is Seine. The Rhone and Garonne will have Brest as their home port.



The BSAH will provide three types of missions: support forces (towing of large tonnage vessels, accompanying of surface and submarine vessels, training forces, ...), maritime backup (rescue at sea, assistance to ships in distress, fight against maritime pollution ...) and regional support (maritime works, support for maritime investigations, transport and supplies).



Using civilian technologies proven in offshore activities, the BSAHs are 70 meters long, 16 meters wide and displace 2,960 tonnes fully laden. Their power output is 5,200 kilowatts. They embark a crew of 17 sailors and 12 additional staff. They are able to implement remotely-piloted underwater vehicles.



The draft 2019-2025 Military Program Law, currently being debated in Parliament, provides for an accelerated effort to modernize the equipment of the armed forces. Regarding its vessels, the Navy will receive nuclear attack submarines and more modern escort vessels with the delivery of the new Barracuda submarines as well as FREMM and FTI frigates.



The number of escort ships will increase from 17 to 19, and the number of fleet supply ships from three to four, with an accelerated replacement of two years for the latter.



