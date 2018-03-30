Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

-- The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $30,749,970 hybrid (cost, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-no-fee) Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan) contract for post-production support services for the Taiwan Armed Forces AH-64E aircraft fleet.

One bid was solicited with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2010 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $30,749,970 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-18-C-0008).





-- Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $15,200,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) Foreign Military Sales (Republic of Korea) contract for procurement of Fire Control Radar post-production support services in support of the Republic of Korea's Army AH-64E Guardian Apache helicopters.

One bid was solicited with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2023.

Fiscal 2017 and 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,448,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-C-0026).





-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $7,720,628 modification (0005 05) to Foreign Military Sales (Egypt) contract W52P1J-17-D-0043 for Arrowhead upgrade kits in support of the Egyptian Air Force AH-64 Apache helicopter.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,720,628 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

