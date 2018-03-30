Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $80,869,382 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action for the United Kingdom MQ-9B Protector program.



This contract provides for design, development, integration, and component level testing.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2021.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to the United Kingdom.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $33,523,382 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Medium Altitude Unmanned Aircraft Systems Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-C-2009).



-ends-

