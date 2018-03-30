Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

iRobot Defense Holdings Inc., doing business as Endeavor Robotics, Chelmsford, Massachusetts (W56HZV-18-D-0036); and Foster-Miller Inc., doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts (W56HZV-18-D-0037), will share in a $429,082,857 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for two indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts that will have an engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of approximately 10 months, during which the contractors will each deliver two run-off test assets that the government will test and evaluate.



Additionally, during the EMD period, the contractors will deliver seven Common Robotic System (individual) systems and eight production representative systems to support government testing and activities, and will provide support for system interoperability profile instantiation conformance test, early security control assessment and penetration assessment (cyber) tests.



Once EMD is complete, the government will evaluate the results of the run-off test along with revised price proposals to determine which contractor will be awarded the low-rate initial production phase and convert its multiple award contract to a single award.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 2, 2027.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



