Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is being awarded an $11,357,809 modification (P00020) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0054) to exercise an option for the procurement of one full-rate production RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft system for the government of Poland under the Foreign Military Sales program.



This option includes the air vehicle, ground control station, launch and recovery equipment and systems engineering and program management.



Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (70 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2018.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $11,357,809 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



