Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

Swiftships, LLC, Morgan City, Louisiana, is being awarded an $18,053,376 fixed-price incentive contract for the detail design and construction of the Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1700.



Swiftships is contracted to deliver the LCU 1700 detail design and construction of one craft (including data license rights) approximately 31 months after contract award, with options for the construction of up to 31 craft with the latest delivery date, if all options are exercised, in 2027.



This solicitation also includes options for product support, technical manuals; up to 10,000 hours of special studies services; a technical data package; and orders for interim support, engineering and industrial services, training, and shipping.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $429,422,280 based on a most likely option exercise scenario and exclusive of any orders.



The base work will be performed in Morgan City, Louisiana (83 percent); Houston, Texas (15 percent); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2020.



Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,053,376 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with five offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2401).



-ends-

