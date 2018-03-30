Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is being awarded a $119,591,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-5363 to exercise options for full-rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 2 subsystems (AN/SLQ-32(V)6).



SEWIP is an evolutionary acquisition and incremental development program to upgrade the existing AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare system.



SEWIP Block 2 will expand upon the receiver/antenna group necessary to keep capabilities current with the pace of the threat and to yield improved system integration.



Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (23 percent); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (23 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (21 percent); Frankfort, New York (9 percent); Hamilton, New Jersey (7 percent); Hauppauge, New York (7 percent); Brockton, Massachusetts (3 percent); West Yorkshire, United Kingdom (2 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (2 percent); and Lancaster, Pennsylvania (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2019.



Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018, 2017, 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amounts of $86,763,000; $16,414,000; $8,207,000; and $8,207,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

