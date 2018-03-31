Future USS Thomas Hudner Successfully Completes Builder's Trials

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued March 31, 2018)

BATH, Maine --- The future USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) successfully completed Builder's Trials on March 31 after spending four days underway.



Builder's Trials consist of a series of in-port and at-sea demonstrations that allow the shipbuilder, Bath Iron Works (BIW), and the Navy to assess the ship's systems and its readiness for delivery.



"With the successful completion of these trials, we move closer to adding DDG 116 and her exceptional capabilities to the Fleet," said Capt. Casey Moton, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "The Navy and Industry team worked diligently to ensure the ship operates at peak performance."



The DDG 51 class ships currently being constructed are Aegis Baseline 9 Integrated Air and Missile Defense destroyers with increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against modern air warfare and Ballistic Missile Defense threats. The Aegis Combat System will enable DDG 116 to link radars with other ships and aircraft to provide a composite picture of the battle space. When operational, DDG 116 and her sister ships will serve as integral players in global maritime security.



The future USS Thomas Hudner will return to sea to conduct Acceptance Trials with the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey later this spring. During Acceptance Trials, all systems and gears will be inspected and evaluated to ensure quality and operational readiness prior to the Navy accepting delivery.



BIW is currently in production on the future Arleigh Burke class destroyers Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and John Basilone (DDG 122), as well as future Zumwalt class destroyers Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) and Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).



As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.



-ends-

