Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $251,131,238 modification (P00014) to Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia and Romania) contract W31P4Q-17-C-0006 for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 production near-term obsolescence requirements, missile segment enhancements, command launch station, initial spares and unique costs.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Lufkin, Texas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Ocala, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023.



Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $123,054,307 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



