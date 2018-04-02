Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 02, 2018)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $126,194,750 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2117) for the purchase of missile tube long-lead-time material in support of the Columbia-class fleet ballistic missile submarines.



This is a joint U.S./United Kingdom (U.K.) Common Missile Compartment program, and this modification combines purchases for the Navy (72 percent); and the government of the U.K. (28 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



Work will be performed in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, and is expected to be completed by December 2023.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and U.K. funding in the amount of $79,664,255 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

