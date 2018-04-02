Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 02, 2018)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $179,968,887 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) for the purchase of additional long-lead-time material in support of PCU Enterprise (CVN 80).



The purpose of this action is to definitize efforts previously announced as an undefinitized contract action and increase the scope of the contract for additional long-lead-time material.



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2027.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $179,968,887 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) -only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

