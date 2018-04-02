Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 02, 2018)

The Boeing Co., doing business as Boeing Defense Space and Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $311,805,780 ceiling increase modification (P00021) to previously awarded contract FA8213-15-D-0002 for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tail kits.



This ceiling increase provides for JDAM strap-on inertial guidance kits with the capability to receive guidance updates from global positioning systems to increase weapon accuracy for conventional inventory bombs.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by March 30, 2020. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $919,429,166; and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $466,995 are being obligated at the time of award for delivery order FA8213-18-F-1001.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 30, 2018)



-ends-

