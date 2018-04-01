China's Bomber H-6K Designed to Fly Beyond Island Chains

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued April 02, 2018)

China’s bomber H-6K is designed to fly beyond the island chains, said He Shengqiang, leader of the aircraft’s research and development team from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.



He said that the mileage, payload capacity and reliability of the H-6K have all met expectations. But the designers will continue to optimize and improve the aircraft in order to give it more potential, he added.



He made these remarks during a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency in Xi’an, west China’s Shaanxi province.



According to He, the aircraft H6-K, which is an upgraded version of H-6, has been improved for longer range, payload capacity, and precision. Thanks to the inlet/engine matching, the power of the aircraft has been largely improved. In addition, the designers optimized the layout of its cabin, reducing the number of crew members and setting clearer roles for them.



Besides, the improved capability of information detection and confrontation capabilities is comparable to that of the third and fourth generation aircrafts.



He said that bombers are vital for aviation power and that they are important weapons that are a must-have for world-class armies and air forces.



China will not only be a designer of advanced bombers, it will also be a maker of technical standards and a leader of future combat patterns, he added.



H-6K Bomber Video Showcases PLA Air Force Capability

(Source: Global Times; issued April 01, 2018)

By Yin Han

China's air force has grown stronger in combat capability and will reinforce its military presence in both the high seas and the air, a Chinese military commentator said on Sunday after the PLA Air Force released a video promoting its H-6K bomber.



The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force released "China's H-6K bomber spreads its wings," a 3-minute-and- 12-second promotional video displaying the development of the newly commissioned bomber in the last three years, the PLA Daily reported on Saturday.



"Confidence to fight and win battles," "Courage to accept and fulfill tasks" and "Will to gain and show greater strength" read the English subtitles for the video.







H-6K is China's first home-made strategic bomber with the longest range and maximum bomb capacity, Cao Weidong, a military commentator told the Global Times previously.



During wartime the H-6K can drop bombs and launch missiles, Cao said, and because of its long flight time, it can fly over the Nansha Islands for reconnaissance, surveillance and patrols.



"The H-6K can achieve high accuracy when it arrives at the target," Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator told the Global Times. H-6K is capable of releasing a nuclear strike bomb and it would be used in patrolling the East China Sea when facing a threat from countries including the US and Japan. And the South China Sea would be H-6K's main stage, Song said.



New technologies have been applied and tested for the H-6K, which aided research and development of a new generation long-range strategic bomber, the H-20, Song noted.



A squadron of 12 H-6K bombers was sent from China's Guanzhong Plain region to conduct a long-range combat drill, according to an article posted on the PLA Air Force official Sina Weibo account on March 27.



The PLA Air Force unit also performs missions including routine high-seas drills in the West Pacific, regular patrols in the East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone and military patrols in the South China Sea, according to the article.



"China's PLA Air Force has and will continue to carry out regular patrols over the high seas just as the video shows," Song said.



"Other countries should consider patrolling as normal and not be surprised. Considering that China's air force has become stronger, some countries should think twice before provoking China."



