Director-General of Armaments Meets with British Counterpart in Lancaster House Treaty

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued March 29, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Director-General of Armaments Joël Barre (right) and his British counterpart Defense Procurement Minister Guto Bebb met in Paris (DGA photo)

PARIS --- On 29 March, Director-General of Armaments Joel Barre met with his British counterpart, Defence Procurement Minister Guto Bebb, for the 29th meeting of the High Level Working Group.



The meeting, organized as part of the Lancaster House Treaty, follows the Franco-British summit on January 18, 2018 between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Theresa May. The meeting took place as the French Parliament is debating the 2019-2025 Military Program Law, and the Defense modernization program is under way on the British side.



Joël Barre and Guto Bebb reviewed the many programs on which France and the United Kingdom are currently cooperating, as well as potential topics of interest. In particular, and in accordance with the Sandhurst summit's orientations, Joël Barre and Guto Bebb agreed on the main lines of the new phase of technological work to be carried out as part of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program.



A detailed review of the One Complex Weapons initiative was also conducted. The Director-General for Armaments and the Defence Procurement Minister were particularly pleased that MBDA had successfully completed the first contract milestone of the FMAN-FMC concept study phase.



The meeting also discussed our joint mine warfare program, which develops an autonomous system to the best global standard, and has interesting prospects for export. New areas of capability cooperation have also been identified for further analysis. The results of the meeting will help to prepare the first Franco-British ministerial defense council, set up at the recent summit.



The Director-General for Armaments, Joel Barre, declared that "in accordance with the orientations defined in the strategic review, the draft military program law proposes an unprecedented effort in the field of defense. In addition to accelerating the modernization of our conventional equipment and launching the renewal of the two components of France’s nuclear deterrent, it also aims to consolidate European cooperation in equipment programs.



“It is in this perspective, and driven by the joint resolve renewed at the Sandhurst agreements, that we are working with the UK to jointly develop the systems that will enable our armed forces to meet the challenges of tomorrow."



The Defense Procurement Minister, meanwhile, said that "France remains our most important European defense partner. Our unique relationship in security and defense has lasted more than a century. We continue to work closely to deliver the best equipment to our forces in land, sea, air, space and cyber. In a world of growing global threats, we are working together to ensure the continued security of Europe and our common allies. "





BACKGROUND NOTES:

-- The High Level Working Group (HLWG) is the highest-level governance body for Franco-British arms cooperation. It was created by the 2010 Lancaster House Treaty which set up, between France and the United Kingdom, a defense cooperation that has few or no equals in the world. The HLWG meets several times a year. It is currently co-chaired by French Director-General for Armaments Joël Barre and the British Minister for Defense Procurement Guto Bebb.



-- The One Complex Weapons Initiative covers a broad spectrum of joint missile projects, including the concept phase for the Future Anti-Ship Missile and Future Cruise Missile, the proposed future helicopter-launched Light Anti-Ship Missile project, launched at the Franco-British Brize-Norton Summit in 2014 and currently undergoing tests; the upgrade of the ASTER anti-aircraft missile and the mid-life upgrade of the SCALP / StormShadow cruise missile. One Complex Weapons also covers MBDA's development of centers of excellence in France and the United Kingdom.



-ends-

