На полигоне Сары-Шаган боевым расчетом войск противовоздушной и противоракетной обороны ВКС успешно проведен испытательный пуск новой модернизированной ракеты российской системы противоракетной обороны (ПРО) #Минобороны #ПВО #ВКС pic.twitter.com/TPCoSJp4St— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 2, 2018
Russian MoD video of the test, via its Twitter feed.
Deputy Commander of the air defence and missile defence army Major General Andrey Prikhodko said during the event that "the new modernised ABM of the Missile Defence System successfully accomplished the task and engaged the simulated target at the assigned time."
The Missile Defence System is in service of the Aerospace Force, and is designed to protect the city of Moscow against aerospace attacks, as well as to support the missile attack warning systems and outer space control.
-ends-