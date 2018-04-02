Aerospace Force Carries Out Test Launch of ABM

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 02, 2018)

На полигоне Сары-Шаган боевым расчетом войск противовоздушной и противоракетной обороны ВКС успешно проведен испытательный пуск новой модернизированной ракеты российской системы противоракетной обороны (ПРО)

A team of the ASF Air Defence and Missile Defence Forces has successfully conducted a test launch of the ABM new modernised missile at the Sary-Shagan training ground (the Republic of Kazakhstan).Deputy Commander of the air defence and missile defence army Major General Andrey Prikhodko said during the event that "the new modernised ABM of the Missile Defence System successfully accomplished the task and engaged the simulated target at the assigned time."The Missile Defence System is in service of the Aerospace Force, and is designed to protect the city of Moscow against aerospace attacks, as well as to support the missile attack warning systems and outer space control.-ends-