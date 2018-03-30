Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Defense, Space, and Security, Huntington Beach, California, has been awarded a $262,000,000 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract action for one C-17 aircraft.



This contract provides for delivery of a C-17 aircraft in the India unique configuration.



Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 22, 2019.



This contract involves foreign military sales to the country of India.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8614-18-C-0003).



-ends-

