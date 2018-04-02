Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 02, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aerospace Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $211,295,230 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Block 4.1 common capabilities pre-modernization efforts in support of the F-35 Lightning II preliminary design review in support of the Air Force and international partners.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2019.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force); and international partnership funds in the amount of $45,018,007 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1004).



-ends-

