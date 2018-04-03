China Receives First Regimental Set of S-400 Systems — Source

(Source: TASS; posted April 03, 2018)

The first regimental set of Russian S-400 air-defense missiles has been delivered to China, but part of the shipment was damaged in transit and will be replaced by the summer, TASS reports. Shown here are Russian army S-400s (Tass photo)

MOSCOW --- Two sea vessels have delivered the first regimental set of S-400 Triumf long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to China. The missing equipment that had been earlier damaged while being shipped by a third vessel will be sent to the customer in the summer, a military-diplomatic source told TASS.



"Two vessels have delivered the first regimental set of S-400s from the port of Ust-Lug, Leningrad Region, to China within the time limit established by the contract. It includes a command post, radar stations, launching stations, energy equipment and other property. It lacks the equipment that was onboard the third vessel," the source said.



"The work continues, and the missing equipment is expected to be delivered to the customer in the summer," the source specified.



In January, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation reported that after a storm in the English Channel the third vessel returned to the port of shipment for inspection of the support equipment and assessment of the damage under the specified insurance event.



The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation declined to comment on the information provided by the source.



The contract with China



In November 2014 it emerged that Russia signed a contract with China to deliver S-400s, and in November 2015 Russian Presidential Aide for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin confirmed the signing of the contract. China became the first foreign client for these anti-aircraft systems. In June 2016, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov reported that the Chinese army would receive the systems not earlier than in 2018.



The S-400 Triumf is a Russian long-and mid-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to hit attack and reconnaissance aircraft (including aerial vehicles based on stealth technology) and any other air targets under conditions of intensive enemy fire and electronic countermeasures.



-ends-





