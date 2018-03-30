Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value of $1,165,068,022 for long-lead non-recurring engineering required to develop a baseline configuration for the production and delivery of 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets in support of the government of Kuwait.



In addition, this contract provides for long-lead radar warning receivers and aircraft armament equipment.



Work will be performed in Hazelwood, Missouri (47.2 percent); Goleta, California (22.3 percent); El Segundo, California (20.1 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3.2 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (1.7 percent); Mesa, Arizona (1.6 percent); Orlando, Florida (1.5 percent); Greenlawn, New York (0.8 percent); Deerfield Beach, Florida (0.5 percent); Wayne, New Jersey (0.4 percent); Torrance, California (.3 percent); Stillwater, Oklahoma (0.2 percent); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $275,850,901 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(f)(2)(E).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1025).



-ends-

