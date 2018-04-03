Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Statement on General Dynamic’s acquisition of CSRA Inc.

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued April 3, 2018)

On February 12, 2018, General Dynamics and CSRA Inc. announced that they had entered into an agreement under which General Dynamics would acquire all outstanding shares of CSRA Inc.



CSRA LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSRA Inc., provides services in support of NAVSEA Major Defense Acquisition Programs and other programs through a number of SeaPort Enhanced (SeaPort-e) task orders and a other smaller contract vehicles.



The Navy is committed to avoiding and mitigating any actual or perceived Organizational Conflict of Interest (OCI) that may arise from this transaction. Therefore, the Navy, with the full cooperation of CSRA, has taken the following steps to alleviate any industry concerns of any actual or potential OCIs:



-- General Dynamics intends to keep CSRA Inc. and other CSRA Inc. entities intact for a period of time. CSRA will be a managed affiliate and sister company of General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.



-- CSRA Inc. and General Dynamics will fully divest SEABU and its associated systems engineering, acquisition, and mission support for NAVSEA to a third party as soon as possible to avoid OCIs.



-- To mitigate any actual or perceived OCIs during the period between closing of the transaction and divestiture of the CSRA LLC’s SEABU, CSRA Inc. and General Dynamics will segregate and isolate program support work performed by CSRA LLC’s SEABU from General Dynamics. The mechanisms that ensure segregation and isolation have been detailed to NAVSEA Contracts and Legal and are considered adequate.



(ends)



General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA

(Source: General Dynamics; issued April 3, 2018)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --– General Dynamics has completed its acquisition of CSRA Inc. The transaction, valued at approximately $9.7 billion, is expected to be accretive to GAAP earnings per share and to free cash flow per share in 2019, and is expected to generate estimated annual pre-tax cost savings of approximately 2 percent of the combined company’s revenue by 2020.



CSRA is now part of General Dynamics Information Technology. This combination creates a premier provider of high-tech IT solutions to the government IT market.



“The combined CSRA and GDIT offers innovative, competitive and compelling solutions to our customers, and provides attractive free cash flow coupled with good incremental return on capital for investors,” said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer of General Dynamics. “GDIT is positioned to deliver cost-effective, next-generation IT solutions and services to the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies as they modernize their information systems.”



As a result of the closing of the acquisition, General Dynamics intends to cause all shares of CSRA common stock to be delisted from the NYSE, and CSRA will no longer have reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.





Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services business aviation; combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; C4ISR and IT solutions; and shipbuilding. The company’s 2017 revenue was $31 billion.



-ends-

