New Tank Delivery for Morocco Soon

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 3, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Morocco will soon receive a new shipment of M1 Abrams main battle tanks.



Images reviewed by Forecast International suggest that a new shipment of main battle tanks will arrive to Morocco soon. At least 14 tanks in Moroccan camouflage could be seen onboard a train heading for the east coast of the United States, where they will be loaded and shipped to Morocco.



The date of the images is unknown, but the photos can be geolocated to Covington, Kentucky.



The tank shipment is part of an American contract to supply hundreds of Abrams tanks to Morocco, which has been ongoing for the last few years.



Deliveries began during the Obama Administration and further tanks were approved under the Trump Administration. Al-Monitor reported on April 2, 2018, that another 162 tanks had been approved for delivery to Morocco in September 2017.



Al-Monitor reported, "US government documents reviewed by Al-Monitor indicate that the delivery of the vehicles was approved in September as part of an effort to move forward with deals to outfit the North African nation with more than $115 million in US equipment the Pentagon no longer needs."



Morocco is also receiving armored vehicles and artillery from the U.S. The hardware is being supplied under the U.S.' Excess Defense Articles program.



-ends-

