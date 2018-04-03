Saab Signs Framework Agreement with FMV for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition

(Source: Saab; issued April 3, 2018)

Saab has signed a Framework Agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to enable efficient procurement of ammunition to the Carl-Gustaf weapon system. The agreement allows FMV to purchase every kind of combat and training ammunition available, as determined by the needs of the Swedish Armed Forces.



Since 1948, the Carl-Gustaf multi-purpose weapon system has been supporting dismounted infantry around the world in dealing with a full range of battlefield challenges. The versatility and reliability of the ammunition portfolio is a key component of the system.



With this framework agreement, which enables FMV to place orders for ammunition for a minimum of three years with a potential for extension of four years, the terms and conditions are set for any ammunition procurement. Regardless if FMV wishes to procure large or small quantities, the framework agreement will make rapid acquisition possible.



“This framework agreement is a testimony to the fact that we can work together with the customer to find the most beneficial ways of supplying the Swedish Armed Forces with the ammunition they require”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The Carl-Gustaf ammunition portfolio includes anti-armour, anti-structure, anti-personnel, smoke, illumination, and training rounds, enabling the dismounted soldier to successfully engage a wide range of battlefield threats.





