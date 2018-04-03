Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 3, 2018)

Huntington Ingalls Inc. - Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded $56,990,298 for cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification under previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-4444 for the execution of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) emergent repair and restoration.



This effort shall provide for the additional collision repairs as well as maintenance and modernization.



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by January 2020.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding amount of $28,495,148 will be obligated at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $28,477,931 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



