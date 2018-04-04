Saab Receives Order for Taurus KEPD 350 Components

(Source: Saab; issued April 4, 2018)

Two Taurus KEPD 350 stand-off missiles under the wings of a Eurofighter belonging to Germany’s Luftwaffe. (MBDA file photo)

Saab has received an order from Taurus Systems GmbH for deliveries of components and hardware to the Taurus KEPD 350 stand-off missile system. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 236 million and deliveries will take place during the period 2019-2020.



The Taurus KEPD 350 missile system is an advanced, modular stand-off missile system, with a range of more than 500 km, for precision strikes against bunkers and other hardened, deeply buried targets, as well as high-value point and area targets such as large radar stations.



This order is a call-up of an option from a contract signed with Taurus Systems GmbH in 2014 regarding deliveries of components and hardware. Taurus Systems GmbH in Germany will carry out final missile assembly.



“The interest for this advanced weapon system is constantly growing and this order is in line with our business expectations. Many air forces around the world are currently looking for weapon systems that can penetrate dense air defences on the ground and engage a variety of land targets with high precision. Taurus KEPD 350 is the right choice for many of these customers”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The Taurus KEPD 350 is a product of Taurus Systems GmbH, a joint venture between MBDA Deutschland GmbH and Saab Dynamics AB, for the development, production and global marketing of the Taurus stand-off missile family for long-range precision strikes.





