Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 3, 2018)

General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is being awarded $91,575,576 for modification P00009 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) to exercise an option to procure 24 Lot 22 full-rate production F414-GE-400 engines in support of F/A-18 aircraft production and delivery.



Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11 percent); and is expected to be completed in February 2019.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,575,576 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

