(Source: ASELSAN; issued April 3, 2018)

An agreement regarding Mid-Life Modernization of Barbaros Class Frigate has been signed between the Business Partnership (established by ASELSAN and HAVELSAN) and Undersecretariat for Defence Industries on 03.04.2018.



Within the context of this agreement, ASELSAN business share is valuing EUR 175.783.000 and TL 457.491.000 in total.



The deliveries will be made until 2025.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Turkish Navy operates four Barbaros-class frigates, based on the German MEKO 200 modular ship design; two were built in Germany and two in Turkey with German help. They were commissioned between 1997 and 2000.)



