The Department of Defense (DoD) has released details on major defense acquisition program cost, schedule, and performance changes since the December 2016 reporting period. This information is based on the comprehensive annual Selected Acquisition Reports (SARs) for the first quarter of FY 2018, as updated by the President’s FY 2019 budget submitted to Congress on February 12, 2018.
SARs summarize the latest estimates of cost, schedule, and performance status. These reports are prepared annually in conjunction with submission of the President's Budget. Subsequent quarterly exception reports are required only for those programs experiencing unit cost increases of at least 15 percent or schedule delays of at least six months. Quarterly SARs are also submitted for initial reports, final reports, and for programs that are re-baselined at major milestone decisions.
The total program acquisition cost estimates provided in the SARs include research and development, procurement, military construction, and acquisition-related operations and maintenance. These totals reflect actual costs to date as well as future anticipated costs. All estimates are shown in fully inflated then-year dollars.
The current estimate of program acquisition costs for programs covered by SARs for the prior reporting period (December 2016) was $1,748,659 million. Final reports submitted for the annual December 2016 and for the June 2017 and September 2017 quarterly exception reporting periods were subtracted.
Initial reports for the annual December 2016 and for the June 2017 and September 2017 quarterly exception reporting periods were added. Finally, the net cost changes for the June 2017 and September 2017 quarterly exception reporting periods were incorporated.
To view the full news release and SAR Summary Tables, click here (22 PDF pages).
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The December 2017 SAR reported costs of $1,925,000 million for 83 programs.
The previous SAR, in December 2016, reported costs of $1,748,659 million for 87 programs.
Thus, in one year, reported costs increased by $176,341 million, or nearly 10%.)
-ends-