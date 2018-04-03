MoD Presents the Procurement of Multirole Fighter Aircraft (excerpt)

(Source: Croatian Ministry of Defence; issued April 3, 2018)

In view of a large interest and responsibility towards the public, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Croatia held a press conference to present the information related to the process of procurement of the multirole combat aircraft. closing a year-long period of systematic work.…/…The presentation on the procurement process was delivered by the Head of the Expert Team, Colonel Davor Tretinjak, who outlined the details of the process preceding the final recommendation to accept the proposal from the State of Israel.Col. Tretinjak reminded that the Request for Proposals were addressed to the embassies of Greece, Israel, South Korea, the United States and Sweden and that South Korea renounced the proposal. , dropped out of the bidding because it was not able to meet all the established tactical-technical requirements. Other countries submitted their bids within the defined deadline, and presentations were submitted and written and electronic documentation was submitted to the Ministry of Defense.According to the defined timeline, on 30 November 2017 the evaluation of the four received proposals by the Expert Team was concluded and the Feasibility Study was prepared, to serve as the basis for the state-level decision.Brigadier Tretinjak stressed that the Request for Proposal contained the quantitative and qualitative requirements based on the tactical and technical study and included a "Total Package" (for 100 hours of flying hours per aircraft annually/ 1,200 hours a year in total) for the delivery of 12 aircraft (10 single-seat and two 2- seat aircraft), flight simulator, personnel training, an initial weapons package, spare parts, technical support services, tools and equipment for flying support, the infrastructure adaptation and transportation of parts and equipment according to the agreed timeline.The Israeli proposal was assessed the most comprehensive and acceptable on the overall evaluations of the scored. Based on the overall proposal ratings and based on the previously determined domain-subdomain ratio, the proposal from the State of Israel's proposal has been accepted as the most comprehensive and acceptable.Brigadier Tretinjak pointed out that Israel's proposal entailed strategic co-operation through the Government to Government Long-term Strategic Partnership Agreement. The offered F-16 C / D Block 30 Barak aircraft, although used, are NATO-compatible and modernised aircraft, ensuring the performance of all defensive and offensive air operations.The Israeli offer entails delivery of 12 aircraft (ten single-seat and two 2-seat) with NATO- compatible equipment and advanced avionics, the individual pilot equipment, F-16 flight simulator, the “train-the-trainers“ training of pilots and technical staff in Israel, an initial package of spare parts, a package of ground support equipment, an initial weapons package, infrastructure construction and adaptation and three years of overall logistic support, including the assistance of the Israeli instructors with the maintenance and personnel training, and transportation of parts and equipment according to the agreed schedule.The proposed concept of support and airworthiness of the F-16 entails the logistic support in the Republic of Croatia and the engineer support in Israel. The proposed aircraft have undergone a series of upgrades and system and structure modernisation, ensuring high technological level. They will be delivered with the resource of 3,000 flying hours, which is sufficient for the next 25 years, according to the expert projections of the Croatian Air Force.After the Defence Commitee of the Croatian Parliament unanimously endorsed the project of equipment of the Croatian Armed Forces with the multirole fighter aircraft, the Defence Council accepted the opinion and recommendations of the Expert Team on the Israeli proposal as the most acceptable for Croatia and issued the recommendation to the Croatian Government to initiate a Decision on the Procurement of Multirole Fighter Aircraft, which was adopted at the session of 29 March 2018.-ends-