Saab at DefExpo India 2018

(Source: Saab; issued April 4, 2018)

Saab will attend India’s Defexpo Land, Naval and Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition, at Tiruvidanthal, Kancheepuram district, Chennai, from 11-14 April 2018. Saab will be present with a wide portfolio of products and systems from the air, land and sea domains. Please visit us in Hall 3, Stand 2.1A.



As part of Saab’s continuing commitment to team up with India for its defence and security needs, and the development of a world-class Indian defence industry, Saab is proud to be a part of Defexpo 2018. Saab has always been a key exhibitor at this biennial event. This year we will again demonstrate how our advanced technology and innovative thinking can deliver the best solutions for strong national defence and an independent industrial future for India.



“Saab has been a trusted and reliable partner for India’s security goals for half a century. As a global, independent, defence and security company, we bring ready-for-tomorrow defence and security solutions that are always customised for the needs of India’s armed forces. Every day we reaffirm our commitment to long-term engagement with India through collaborations and true transfer of technology,” says Jan Widerstrom, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India Technologies.



“Saab is currently pursuing many individual opportunities to meet the requirements of the Indian defence forces, and we are confident about our prospects. Defexpo is a great venue to carry forward our discussions and further showcase our technology to various stakeholders.”



Saab is enjoying a sustained period of expansion. There are few, if any, other defence, security and aerospace suppliers that can deliver the range of effective and efficient products found in the Saab portfolio. Defexpo is the perfect place to demonstrate Saab’s products and capabilities to key customers in India and around the globe.



Saab Defence Technology Capabilities



From the Gripen multi-role fighter to advanced missile systems and ground combat weapons, Saab develops and delivers the full spectrum of capabilities needed to deliver national defence and security. All members of the media are welcome to join us for an update on some of Saab’s many solutions for India with a special emphasis on airpower and firepower.



Saab products and systems on display at Defexpo 2018 include:



-- Gripen E and weapon systems.

Gripen combines exceptional operational performance, highly advanced net-centric warfare, sensor fusion, unique BVR capability and cost efficiency with true transfer of technology and comprehensive industrial partnership. Also on display is the Gripen Cockpit Simulator showing Gripen’s revolutionary wide-angle display in India for the first time.



-- Air Defence Systems.

Saab’s RBS 70 NG VSHORAD system has been developed for the most demanding air defence combat situations. Its integrated sighting solution, enhanced missile operator aids and unjammable laser guidance combine to produce a system with world-leading capabilities. The BAMSE SRSAM system is an all-weather operational automatic command-to-line-of-sight missile system with unjammable missile guidance.



-- Ground Combat Systems including the Carl Gustaf M4, a man-portable multi-role weapon system that provides high tactical flexibility through its wide range of ammunition types. It is extremely light (less than 7 kg), and has an intelligent sight, improved ergonomics and reduced action time.



-- Naval Missile Systems including the RBS 15 Mk3, the most modern surface-to surface missile system available. It is designed to operate in a diverse range of scenarios, from anti-ship engagement in blue waters and littorals to land attack missions.



-- A26, the world’s most modern submarine programme by Saab. It offers silent, long-endurance submerged performance and excellent maneuverability in all waters for a lethal super stealth performance. Now in production, the modular A26 design offers a superb platform for local optimization by new customers.



-- The multi-role, swing-role Globaleye advanced AEW&C system which automatically detects and tracks air and surface targets over a huge area, and can track very low-observable air and sea targets, including ‘stealthy’ aircraft, cruise missiles or submarine periscopes, even in heavy clutter and jamming environments.



-- Taurus KEPD, the platform independent long-range precision attack missile that delivers an unparalleled combination of performance parameters: long range and intelligent flight behaviour, a devastating combination of warhead and fuze technology, plus an extremely accurate and highly redundant guidance system for pin-point attacks.



-- Signature Management Systems. Saab’s portfolio includes Mobile Camouflage System, a tailor-made, multi-purpose system that enhances survivability and sustainability, and SOTACS, the Special Operations Tactical Suit with a camouflage system that allows stealthy operations in hostile environments.



-- AUV-62 MR Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, the modern choice for mine countermeasures (MCM) that can perform surveillance and reconnaissance of the underwater area immediately after deployment.



-- Next-Generation Radar systems, including the Giraffe AMB Radar and Saab’s specialist range of Electronic Warfare Systems



Defexpo India 2018 will be held in Chennai from 11 to 14 April at the special exhibition site Arulmigu Nithyakalyana Perumal Temple, adjacent to Vadanemmeli Sagaya Matha Church, Thiruvidanthai, Thiruporur Taluk, Kancheepuram, East Coast Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.



