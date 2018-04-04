Northrop Grumman Virtual Training Prepares Army Rangers for Deployment

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued April 4, 2018)

LANGLEY AFB, Va. –-- Northrop Grumman Corporation recently provided simulated training at its Distributed Training Center (DTC) to Army Rangers from the 2nd Ranger Battalion at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. The virtual training, given to Rangers with Joint Terminal Air Controller (JTAC) certification, simulated actual battle scenarios for deployment locations.



The DTC, along with Joint Base Lewis McCord’s 5th Air Support Operations Squadron, created specific scenarios requested by the Army Rangers.



“The Rangers were pleased with the quality and value of the training,” said Martin Amen, director, secure network operations, Northrop Grumman. “Specifically, the Rangers like the ability to interact with real A-10C, B-1B, F-16CM and B-52H pilots, which makes the training as real as it gets.”



The Ranger training utilized Combat Air Force and Close Air Support (CAS) assets on the Distributed Mission Operations Network (DMON) via the DTC, which ensures that the training is comprehensive, immersive and extremely robust. Northrop Grumman’s DMON DTC designed, developed and executed the CAS deployment training for JTAC-certified Rangers.



JTAC is a career field in the U.S. Air Force and receiving certification has become increasingly difficult due to a heavy demand. Other services can be certified as JTAC. Part of the initial certification and maintenance of that certification is DMO simulator training, soon to be part of the Ready Aircrew Program. “The Rangers respect the dedication to training support across all of the services,” Amen added.



Northrop Grumman provides a wide range of training and simulation capabilities for the Department of Defense and its allies.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

