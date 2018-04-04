Russia and Vietnam Sign Plan of Military Cooperation Development

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 4, 2018)

Terrorist threats existing in Syria can reach other regions of the world. This was stated by the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation in course of the meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart General of the Army Ngô Xuân Lch.



In course of the negotiations, the Russian Defence Minister noted successful development of military and technical cooperation between two countries.



Sergei Shoigu expressed his gratitude for granting access of Russian ships in Cam Ranh as well as for arriving in Moscow to participate in the conference.



In his turn, Ngô Xuân Lch highly assessed the level of military and technical cooperation between two countries.



According to him, deputy defence minister of Vietnam responsible for military and technical cooperation with Russia will take part in the ARMY 2018 military-technical forum.



He also stated that three teams of Vietnam were to take part in the Tank Biathlon, Medical Relay Race, and Field Kitchen contests in course of the International Army Games 2018.



The plan of military cooperation development was confirmed by the head of the Russian military department General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and the Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General of the Army Ngô Xuân Lch in course of the VII Moscow Conference on International Security.



-ends-

