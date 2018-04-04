DefExpo 2018 – A Curtain Raiser

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued April 4, 2018)

DefExpo India has become one of the largest events of its kind in the world for the last 10 years. The 10th edition of DefExpo is being held in Chennai from 11 to 14 April 2018 and there is tremendous response to the event. The location of the event is Tiruvidanthal, Kancheepuram district on the East Coast Road near Chennai.



DefExpo 2018 will, for the first time, project India’s Defence manufacturing capabilities to the world. This is reflected in the tagline for the Expo, ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’. DefExpo 2018 will help brand India as a defence exporter of defence systems and components. While showcasing strengths of India’s substantial public sector, it will also uncover India’s growing private industry and spreading MSME base for components and sub-systems.



Participation



671 exhibitors have confirmed their space booking in DefExpo as on March 30, 2018. These include 517 Indian exhibitors and 154 international exhibitors. Nearly 15% of the total exhibition space has been booked by MSMEs.



Indian participation includes majors like Tata, L&T, Kalyani, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, MKU, DRDO, HAL, BEL, BDL, BEML, MDL, GRSE, GSL, HSL, MIDHANI, Ordnance Factories, and many others.



Major international companies including Lockheed Martin, Boeing (USA), Saab (Sweden), Airbus, Rafael (France), Rosonboron Exports, United Shipbuilding (Russia), BAE Systems (UK), Sibat (Israel), Wartsila (Finland), Rhode and Schwarz (Germany) among many others.



47 official delegations from different countries have confirmed their participation in DefExpo as on March 30, 2018. 13 of these delegations are at Ministerial level. Several countries have large delegations with over 10 delegates showing tremendous interest in DefExpo 2018. Ministerial level delegations are from countries including USA, UK, Afghanistan, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Madagascar, Myanmar, Nepal, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Seychelles, Vietnam.



Program details



-- April 11:

The show will be open for business visitors. Business visitors can get entry badges on registration at DEFEXPO and payment of Rs. 2000 / USD 40. Details like name, age, gender, ID (Passport, Govt ID, Aadhar Card) are required to be entered online and a unique registration ID no. is generated. A copy of the same is required to be carried and passes collected from the venues given below:



There will be live demonstration of large platforms and also flying display by HAL and IAF. Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing after the live demonstration. Six parallel business seminars are planned on the day. These are being organized by industry associations and business chambers. Raksha Mantri would also be hosting a reception for the guests on the evening of 11 April 2018.



-- April 12:

Formal Inauguration of the event will be held followed by live demonstration of Naval Systems, Aero Systems and Land Systems. Live Demonstration will be done for systems which are designed/built in India.



The show will be open for business visitors after the formal inauguration. Three business seminars are planned by industry associations/business chambers. There will be Night illumination of anchored Navy vessels which will be a visual delight from the coast.



-- April 13:

The show will be open for business visitors.



The India Russia Military Industry Conference will be held on the sidelines of DefExpo 2018 at the venue. Over 100 Russian and over 200 Indian industry leaders are expected to participate. The India Russia Military Industry Conference is being coordinated by SIDM from industry side.



Indian Navy ships will be available for onboard viewing on Chennai harbour. The public interested in viewing these ships should carry their ID (Passport, Govt ID, Aadhar Card) proof and should not carry any baggage, water bottle, mobile or any eatables. They should approach Chennai port gate, from where they will be picked up and escorted to the ship and brought back.



There will be live demonstration of large platforms and also flying display by HAL and IAF at the DefExpo venue.



-- April 14:

The DefExpo would be open for public. There will be live demonstration of large platforms and also flying display by HAL and IAF for appreciation by general public.



The Organisers and District administration have made arrangements for car parking on the southern and south west side of the venue in case visitors reach the venue in own cars and the parking can accommodate close to 3000.



Highlights of the event:



-- A first of its kind National Level Open Challenge Competition– “Solution to Problem” – DefExpo 2018 for finding solutions to the defence related problems by Innovators, Students, Professionals, Participants and Foreign Nationals who are attending DefExpo – 2018.



-- India Pavilion is being set up for the first time in DefExpo. The India Pavilion will showcase combined strength of India’s public sector and private sector in defence production.



-- First ever combined live display of Naval, Aero and Land Systems at same venue.



-- DefExpo Inaugural Ceremony will be webcast to live audiences in Indian Embassies across the world.



-- DefExpo Inaugural Ceremony would also be webcast on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Periscope, etc.



-- Two major international collaboration events are being held on the sidelines on DefExpo. These include:



**Joint Commission with South Korea on April 9, 2018 in Delhi

**Military-Industry Cooperation with Russia on April 13, 2018 at DefExpo Venue.



Organizing Team:



The DefExpo 2018 is being organized by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited are the main implementing agency. Full support is being received from Government of Tamil Nadu.



-ends-

