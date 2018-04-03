Tupolev PJSC Delivered Another Tu-22M3 into Operation

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued April 3, 2018)

Tupolev PJSC, part of the United Aircraft Corporation, delivered in operation another missile carrier-bomber Tu-22M3 to the Russian Long-Range Aerospace Forces after the testing and repairing work.



Long-range bomber Tu-22М3 has undergone the complete list of works in the scope of minor repair and modifications under service bulletins in Kazan aviation factory workshops (KAZ n.a. S.P.Gorbunov – Tupolev PJSC affiliate).



All ground and flight tests of the bomber were successfully performed at KAZ flight-test center. Upon completion of operational readiness, acceptance and check flights, Tu-22М3 performed a flight to the basing location.



Tu-22M3 – a long-range multimode bomber – missile carrier, intended to reach ground and sea targets within the full range of the aircraft speeds at high, medium and low altitude. It was put into service in 1989. Around 500 aircraft Tu-22M of various modifications were built at the Kazan Aviation manufacturing group.



