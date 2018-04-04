Rockwell Collins Selected to Service Brazilian Army Fennec and Panther Helicopter Avionics

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued April 4, 2018)

SANTIAGO, Chile --- Rockwell Collins has signed a contract with the Brazilian Army Aviation Command to service avionics equipment for the country’s fleet of Fennec and Panther helicopters.



The three-year agreement includes local support for Rockwell Collins’ MFD-255EF Multi-Function Displays, HF-9087D High Frequency (HF) Receiver and Transmitters, as well as Talon RT-8200 digital radios that are part of a modernization program currently underway.



“With this agreement, the Brazilian Army will see quicker repair times since equipment won’t have to be sent abroad,” said Marcelo Vaz, managing director for Rockwell Collins in Brazil. “Providing service locally is ideal to meet the needs of our customers in Brazil, especially as we continue to increase our presence in the region.”



Rockwell Collins has been providing service to Brazil for more than 40 years, supporting Brazilian military and civil aircraft operators and manufacturers through the company’s São José dos Campos facility.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world.



