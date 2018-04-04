Field Aerospace Wins USAF T-1A Avionics Modification Program; Contract Includes Upgrades to 178 Aircraft and 30 Training Devices

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --- Field Aerospace has been awarded a $155.7 million contract with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to upgrade the avionics on the entire T-1A trainer fleet of 178 aircraft and 30 training devices.



The U.S. Air Force formally announced the small business award on February 14, the result of a competitive acquisition for which the USAF received eight offers.



Field Aerospace, together with its subcontractors, Nextant Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, and FlightSafety International, will deliver a turnkey avionics modification program which includes all development, certification, equipment, installation and training.



"The T-1A contract is a significant win for Field Aerospace and our subcontractors. We look forward to working with our team members to modernize the avionics in the U.S. Air Force's trainer fleet and expand the capability of their aircraft," said John Taylor, vice president and general manager of Field Aerospace's Oklahoma City location. "Winning this award is a testament to our capability to lead and execute a large aircraft modification program."



Nextant Aerospace will support the design integration, provide the A-kits and complete the FAA STC. "We are thrilled to be have been selected as the subcontractor to Field Aerospace on the T1-A project," said Mark O'Donnell, Nextant Aerospace's Executive Vice President. He continued, "We look forward to delivering an exceptional product and unparalleled service."



Field Aerospace's solution will utilize the Rockwell Collins Pro Line 21TM integrated avionics system for the upgrade program. Rockwell Collins will support software and A-kit development, provide the B-kits (LRUs), and assist with the simulator updates and certification.



This modification will also enable the upgraded Air Force T-1A aircraft to meet the FAA's Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (ADS-B) Out mandate to support the training aircraft's standing requirement to access the National Airspace System.



"We have a great track record of providing avionics systems which modernize large fleets of military and special mission aircraft. We look forward to working with Field Aerospace, Nextant and FlightSafety to enable training for the next generation of U.S. Air Force pilots," said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager, Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins' Government Systems.



FlightSafety International will also play an important role in updating the simulators and training devices at the four Air Force bases and one Naval station. "FlightSafety is pleased and proud to be a part of the Field Aerospace team on this important T-1A Avionics Modernization Program. We look forward to utilizing our extensive experience with training services and systems, and our long-term working relationship with the Air Education Training Command," said Ron Ladnier, president of FlightSafety Services Corporation.



The aircraft installation work will all be performed at Field Aerospace's facility in Oklahoma City and is expected to be completed in 2025.





Field Aerospace is a U.S. SBA-qualified small business operating in the U.S. (Field Aerospace) and Canada (Field Aviation). For more than 70 years, Field has been making ordinary aircraft extraordinary for commercial and military customers all over the world. It is recognized as an industry leader in the design, integration, manufacture, installation, flight test, and certification of interior and exterior modifications and avionics upgrade programs.



CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- The U.S. Air Force’s entire T-1A Jayhawk trainer fleet will be upgraded with Rockwell Collins’ Pro Line 21 avionics suite as part of a contract awarded to Field Aerospace. Rockwell Collins, working with Field Aerospace, Nextant Aerospace, Flight Safety International and others, will supply the proven avionics system, which best satisfies the Air Force’s Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) requirements and sets the stage for growth as missions evolve.



The contract includes upgrading 178 Air Force T-1A aircraft with the new flight deck, along with developing 16 operational flight trainers and 14 part task trainers that match the new avionics configuration. The first prototypes will be delivered within the next year.



“Pro Line 21 is the workhorse of business aviation and many military platforms, bringing all the capabilities pilots want for operating in next-generation airspace, along with growth capabilities for advanced features such as integrated electronic charts and data link communications,” said Craig Olson, vice president and general manager, Business and Regional Systems for Rockwell Collins.



Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager, Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins’ Government Systems business added, “We have a great track record of providing avionics systems which modernize large fleets of military and special mission aircraft. We look forward to working with Field Aerospace, Nextant and Flight Safety to enable training for the next generation of U.S. Air Force pilots.”



Rockwell Collins’ Pro Line 21 has been widely fielded on more than 5,000 aircraft, providing operators with extensive functionality and greater situational awareness. This “glass cockpit” system is designed for continuous improvement as operating requirements evolve, which was an important factor for this contract award.



The T-1A Jayhawk is a commercial derivative of the Beechjet/Hawker 400A, which is used to train future pilots of the Air Force’s airlift and tanker aircraft including the KC-135, KC-10, KC-46 and C-130.





