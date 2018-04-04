Ukraine's Government Sets Up Commission On Import Substitution In Defense Industry

(Source: Ukraine News Agency; posted April 4, 2018)

The commission will be an advisory body to the government, engaged in import substitution in the defense industry complex.



The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created an interdepartmental coordination commission on import substitution issues in the defense industry complex. The relevant resolution "On the establishment of an interdepartmental coordination commission on import substitution issues" was adopted without debate at a government meeting on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent reports.



