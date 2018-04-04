Airbus Helicopters Signs Largest HCare Smart Contracts in Latin America for Two H225M Fleets

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued April 4, 2018)

Brazil is one of the world’s largest operators of the Airbus H225M Caracal, with 50 on order, while Mexico operates 11, making a fleet-wide support contract financially attractive for both. (Airbus HC photo)

SANTIAGO, Chile --- Both the Brazilian Armed Forces and the Mexican Air Force have placed their trust in Airbus Helicopters’ HCare Smart by the hour maintenance programs for a total contract value of more than 125 million euros.



The contract with the Brazilian Armed Forces covers the entirety of the 50 H225Ms currently on order, of which 30 have already been delivered, for the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air force. The aircraft belong to the H-XBR program, signed in 2008 with the Ministry of Defense to provide 50 H225M for the three Armed Forces. The contract with Mexico includes comprehensive support for the 11 H225M aircraft in operation by the Air Force.



Both contracts are fully customized for each customer to cover material support for all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. They will deliver enhanced aircraft availability through highly responsive material support backed on strong commitments.



“Fleet availability and control of maintenance cost is particularly key for Military customers and I thank the Brazilian and Mexican Armed forces for their renewed confidence”, said Mesrob Karalekian, Senior Vice-President for Latin America at Airbus Helicopters. “Offering innovative and quality support solutions to our customers is a priority for Airbus Helicopters and we are very confident that HCare Smart PBH is the most adapted and cost-effective service package today”.



The HCare Material Management program ensures predictability and management of spare parts and Repair & Overhaul services for a higher fleet availability and budget control. It facilitates customer management and planning and streamlines logistical and administrative flow.



Through the HCare service offer, Airbus Helicopters keeps businesses on track and rotorcraft in the skies by offering tailor-made and competitive service solutions to the customers' doorstep. With solutions covering material management, helicopter maintenance, technical support, training and flight ops, and connected services, HCare ensures that each flight is a success and performed with the highest levels of safety. With HCare, the customer can also count on a dedicated team of technicians ready to provide instant response services 24/7, 365 days a year.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

