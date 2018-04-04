Ukraine Launches Serial Production of New Weapons for Turkey

(Source: Ukraine News Agency; posted April 4, 2018)

Ukraine is launching a serial production of Zaslon and Shershen active protection systems for armored vehicles, which will be supplied to Turkey. At present, the systems are at the final stage of launching into batch production at SJSHC Artem facilities. A technological line is being established at the plant.



The modules will be assembled at Artem capacities, while all electronics will be installed by SE Mikrotek.



As UNIAN reported earlier, after the Turkish government recently put out an urgent request for 120 complete active protection systems to go on M60A3, M60T, and Leopard 2A4 tanks, Turkish defense contractor Aselsan obtained a license from Ukraine's Microtek to produce a version of their Zaslon-L system, which it calls the Akkor Pulat.



-ends-

