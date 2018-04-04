Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 4, 2018)

-- L3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi (W58RGZ-18-D-0008);

-- AAR Supply Chain Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois (W58RGZ-18-D-0030);

-- DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (W58RGZ-18-D-0031);

-- Arma Aviation Corp., Tampa, Florida (W58RGZ-18-D-0032);

-- North American Surveillance Systems Inc.,* Titusville, Florida (W58RGZ-18-D-0033); and

-- Pinnacle Solutions Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (W58RGZ-18-D-0034),



will share in a $25,500,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price) contract for aircraft and support equipment maintenance, minor modification, and supply chain management primarily for performance outside the continental U.S. to support equipment and personnel in known theaters of operations.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2028.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

