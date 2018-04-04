United Kingdom – MQ-9 Continuing Contractor Logistics Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 4, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The US State Department has approved sale of defense articles and services for continued follow-on support to the MQ-9 Reaper program for an estimated cost of $500 million to the United Kingdom.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Kingdom has requested to buy defense articles and services for continued follow-on support to the MQ-9 Reaper program including: contractor logistics support, manpower and base support, publication and technical documentation, depot and organizational level maintenance and equipment, minor modifications and upgrades, software support, spare and repair/return parts, program studies, U.S. Government and contractor engineering and technical support, and other related elements of program support.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security policies of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally which has been, and continues to be, an important partner on critical foreign policy and defense issues.



The proposed sale is required to maintain the operational readiness of the United Kingdom’s MQ-9 Reaper program and enable the United Kingdom to continue to operate its fleet of MQ-9 Reapers in support of coalition operations. The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. in San Diego, CA, and MAG Aerospace in Woodland, VA. At this time, there are no known offset agreements. Any offset agreements will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the United Kingdom.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.








