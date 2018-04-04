Spain: CH-47F Aircraft

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 4, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The US State Department has approved a possible sale of CH-47F aircraft for an estimated cost of $1.3 billion to Spain.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Spain has requested to buy 17 CH-47F cargo helicopters with customer-unique modifications, 21 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) AN/AAR-57A(V)8, and 42 Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS) Inertial Navigation System (INS) (EGI).



Also included are mission equipment, hardware and services required to implement customer-unique modifications, communication, Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE), and navigation equipment including AN/ARC-231 Multi-mode radios, AN/ARC-201D SINCGARS radios, AN/ARC-220 High Frequency (HF) Radio, Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF), AN/AAR-57A(V)8, and the Radar Signal Detecting Set (RSDS), AN/APR-39A(V)1, special tools and test equipment, ground support equipment, airframe and engine spare parts, technical data, publications, MWO/ECPs, technical assistance, transportation of aircraft and training, and other related elements of logistics and program support.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



The proposed sale of the CH-47F aircraft will improve Spain's heavy lift capability. Spain will use this enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Spain will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Boeing Helicopter Company, Philadelphia, PA. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Spain.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-





