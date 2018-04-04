US Approves 14 F-16V Fighter Jets, AESA Radars to Slovakia for $2.9 Billion

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 4, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The US State Department has approved sale of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 V configuration aircraft, aircraft engines, M61 A1 Vulcan Guns, AESA radars and other equipment for an estimated cost of $2.91 billion to Slovakia.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 3, 2018.



The Slovak Republic has requested a possible sale of:

-- 14 F-16 Block 70/72 V configuration aircraft;

-- up to 16 F-16 F110 General Electric or F100 Pratt & Whitney engines (MDE);

-- 15 M61 A1 Vulcan 20mm Guns (MDE);

-- 16 APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radars (MDE);

-- 14 Modular Mission Computers (MDE);

-- 14 LINK-16 (MIDS-JTRS) secure communication systems (MDE);

-- 16 LN260 EGI Embedded Global Positioning System Inertial Navigation Systems (EGI) (MDE);

-- 14 Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (MDE);

-- 14 Improved Programmable Display Generators (iPDGs) (MDE);

-- 30 AIM-120C7 air-to-air missiles;

-- 100 AIM-9X air-to­ air missiles;

-- 12 AIM-9X Captive Air Training Missiles,

-- 2 AIM-120C7;

-- 24 AIM-9X additional guidance units;

-- 224 each Computer Control Groups and Airfoil Groups for GBU-12 Paveway II 5001b Guided Bomb Kits;

-- 20 Enhanced Computer Control Groups for Enhanced Paveway II (GBU-49);

-- 150 KMU-572F/B Guidance Kits for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) 500lb Guided Bomb (GBU-38);

-- 60 LAU-129 Guided Missile Launchers;

-- 36 MK-82 or BLU-111 500 lb Inert Fill Bomb;

-- 400 MK-82 or BLU-111 500 lb Bomb Bodies;

-- 400 FMU-152 Joint Programmable Fuzes; and

-- 6 AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Pods.



Also included are 14 Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II; 14 AN/ALQ-213 Electronic Warfare Management Systems; 16 AN/ALQ-211 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suites; 16 AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispensers; Advanced Identification Friend or Foe (AIFF), Secure Communications and Cryptographic Appliques; Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); ground training device (flight simulator); Electronic Combat International Security Assistance Program (ECISAP) support; software and support; facilities and construction support; spares and repair/replace parts; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; missile containers; DSU-38A/B Illuminated Target Detector (GBU-54); munition support and test equipment; aircraft and munition integration and test support; studies and surveys; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO partner that is an important force for ensuring peace and stability in Europe. The proposed sale will support Slovakia’s needs for its own self-defense and support NATO defense goals. Slovakia intends to use these F-16s to modernize its Air Force and strengthen its homeland defense.



Slovakia intends for these aircraft to replace its current fleet of MiG-29s. Slovakia's current fighters are not interoperable with U.S forces or regional allies. Purchase of the F-16V will provide Slovakia with fourth generation fighter aircraft capability that is interoperable with the United States and NATO.



The proposed sale of new F-16Vs to Slovakia will not impact the regional balance of power.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. There are no known offset agreements in conjunction with this sale, however, we expect Slovakia to request some amount of industrial participation. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale may require assignment of a small number of U.S. Government representatives (less than 10) and a modest number of contractor representatives (less than 50) to Slovakia. It is likely that no permanent U.S. persons will actually be required in country.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

