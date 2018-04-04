Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 4, 2018)

MUMBAI, India --- Boeing and Jet Airways today announced a new order for 75 737 MAX airplanes as India's premier international airline looks to the new and improved 737 jet to power its future growth.



"Our new order for the additional 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will allow us to deliver a differentiated and world-class customer experience to our guests," said "Vinay Dube, Chief Executive Officer, Jet Airway. "This additional order reemphasizes our trust and confidence in Boeing and also reaffirms our commitment to operate extremely modern, reliable and fuel-efficient aircraft as part of our fleet. Jet Airways' partnership with Boeing goes back 25 years ever since the airline was conceived and took to the skies. This order underscores Jet Airways' commitment to the growth and sustainability of the Indian aviation market"



Jet Airways announced its first order for 75 MAX airplanes in 2015 as part of a strategy to refresh its fleet with the most modern and environmentally progressive airplanes. The newest order adds 75 more MAXs to support the airline's future expansion. Jet Airways is set to take direct delivery of its first MAX airplane later this year.



"We are honored that Jet Airways has again placed its trust in Boeing with its order for 75 more 737 MAXs," said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "These additional 737 MAX airplanes will help Jet Airways continue to be an industry leader by combining a superior passenger experience with reliable and efficient operations."



The 737 MAX is a family of airplanes that offer about 130 to 230 seats with the ability to fly up to 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 kilometers). These jets incorporate the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,400 orders from 96 customers worldwide to date.





Jet Airways is India's premier international airline, which operates flights to 65 destinations within India and overseas. Jet Airways' robust domestic India network spans the length and breadth of the country covering metro cities, state capitals and emerging destinations. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.



The Jet Airways group currently operates a fleet of 120 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Next Generation Boeing 737s, Airbus A330-200/300s and ATR 72-500/600s.



