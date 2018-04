KAI Completes Delivery of Four T-50TH Jet Trainers

(Source: Korea Aerospace Industries LTD; issued April 5, 2018)

Korea Aerospace Industries LTD. (KAI) announced that the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has officially commissioned 4 of the T-50TH advanced jet trainers into the service.



A ceremony was held at Tarkly Air Base on April 4th, attended by KAI CEO Kim Jowon, Korean Ambassador to Thailand Noh Gwang-il, Air Chief Marshal Johm Rungswang and other 50 commanders from Thailand, including Nakonsawan Governor Thanakom Jongjira and Chainat Governor Ronnaphob Laengphiroj.



