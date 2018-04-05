Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 5, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $116,883,758 modification (0005 04) to Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands) contract W52P1J-17-D-0043 for Modernized Laser Range Finder Designators in support of the Netherlands’ AH-64 Apache helicopter.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales and aircraft procurement, Army funds in the combined amount of $116,883,758 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

